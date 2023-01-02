Iran plans to launch new railways, highways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. As many as 561 kilometers of railway lines are expected to be launched in Iran by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2023), Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and CEO of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company (CDTIC), Kheirollah Khademi said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khademi, there is a 70-percent physical progress in the construction of the mentioned railway lines.

At present, a total of 3,300 kilometers of railway lines are being built in the country. Meanwhile, there are 14,000 kilometers of railway lines available in the country, he added.

"In addition, 1,035 km long controlled-access highways are being built in the country. Of this, 293 km is planned to be put into use by the end of the current Iranian year. There is an 85-percent physical progress in the construction work. In total, there are 2,800 km of controlled-access highways in the country," the deputy minister noted.

Khademi also pointed out that 6,100 km long highways are being built in the country, of which, 1,000 kilometers are expected to be launched for the current Iranian year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur