Iran names details of non-oil trade turnover with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Azerbaijan amounted to about 716,000 tons worth approximately $637 million, during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through February 19, 2023), Trend reports via the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to the statistics, the trade turnover between the two countries for the reporting increased by 4.7 percent in value, while decreasing by 16.1 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, the trade turnover stood at 853,000 tons worth over $608 million.

"The main exchanged goods between Iran and Azerbaijan for 11 months were rubber materials, agricultural and food products, petrochemical products, industrial products and etc.," the statistics said.

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to about 145 million tons worth about $103 billion in 11 months. In total, Iran had non-oil trade with 149 countries. China, the UAE, and Türkiye are in the top 3, respectively.

