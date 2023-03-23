Iran reveals details of non-oil exports to neighboring countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Iran exported 68.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $27.9 billion to neighboring countries, during the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through February 19, 2023), a member of the international and foreign trade committee of the House of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran Rouhollah Latifi said on social media, Trend reports.

According to Latifi, Iran's non-oil exports to neighboring countries for the reporting period increased by 20 percent in value compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"Iran exported non-oil products worth $9.38 billion to Iraq, worth $6.9 billion to Türkiye, worth $5.26 billion to the UAE, worth $1.48 billion to Afghanistan, and worth $1.31 billion to Pakistan as well as worth $995 million to Oman and worth $673 million to Russia in 11 months," Latifi said.

The official also pointed out that in total, Iran's trade turnover with neighboring countries for 11 months amounted to 88.1 million tons worth about $53.4 billion.

"The trade turnover between the two countries increased by 16 percent in value compared to the same period last Iranian year," he noted.

Overall, Iran exported over 111 million tons of non-oil products worth $48.8 billion within the first 11 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through February 19, 2023).

This is an increase of 12.2 percent in value, while a decrease of 1 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

