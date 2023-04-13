Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank expanding introduction of AI, cloud technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank is expanding the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies, the Head of the Analysis and Research Department at Kapital Bank Turgut Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev made the remark during an event themed "Sustainable Development Technologies: Technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and Cloud Solutions".

According to him, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies contributes to the automation of banking processes, reduces costs, simplifies the collection process, and increases the service life of ATMs.

The machine learning model as part of AI processes hundreds of millions of operations, facilitates remote problem solving, and is constantly developing, the department head noted.

“Moreover, by introducing a machine learning model, as well as artificial intelligence in the activities of Kapital Bank, first of all, we are aimed at increasing the service life of our ATMs, speeding up the processing of customer applications, as well as solving many other problems," he added.

The event held in Baku has been attended by representatives of local and foreign financial organizations, including representatives of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, as well as government agencies.