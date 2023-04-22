Iran shares data on annual non-oil exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Iran exported 1.27 million tons of non-oil products worth approximately $460 million to Turkmenistan, over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), Trend reports via the statistics of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to the statistics, Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan for the reporting period increased by 37 percent in value, while decreasing by 6.27 percent in volume compared to the preceding Iranian year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

So, the exports amounted to 1.36 million tons worth $335 million in the preceding year.

Last year, Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, etc. to Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade turnover between Iran and Turkmenistan amounted to 1.3 million tons worth about $488 million for the last Iranian year, which is an increase of 32 percent in value, while a decrease of 6.4 percent in volume compared to 1.4 million tons worth approximately $369 million in the preceding year.

Overall, Iran exported more than 122 million tons of non-oil products worth approximately $53.2 billion in the last Iranian year, which increased by 10 percent in value, while did no changed in volume compared to the preceding year.

---

