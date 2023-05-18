PASHA Bank issued over $1.5B in loans for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank issued loans for more than 2.8 billion manat ($1.6 billion) in 2022, Murad Suleymanov, a member of the Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Suleymanov, operating expenses of PASHA Bank in 2022 decreased by 7.6 percent to 127.3 million manat ($74.8 million).

"Operating expenses in comparison with operating profit decreased by 13.5 percent and amounted to 32.4 million manat ($19 million). The bank's profit from interest-bearing transactions amounted to 312.2 million manat ($183.6 million), while net profit from foreign exchange transactions reached 46.4 million manat ($27.2 million)," he said.

Will be updated