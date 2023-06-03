Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rate for June 3

Business Materials 3 June 2023 13:59 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 3, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 21 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to June 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,744 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 3

Rial on June 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,361

52,051

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,275

45,988

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,892

3,856

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,808

3,761

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,047

6,009

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,547

136,490

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,705

14,733

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,048

30,051

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,104

109,111

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,907

30,907

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,491

25,177

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,152

2,124

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,009

2,025

1 Russian ruble

RUB

517

516

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,210

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,783

27,183

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,146

30,991

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,145

39,172

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,447

1,455

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,859

31,727

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,702

8,712

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,929

5,907

100 Thai baths

THB

120,885

121,002

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,175

9,103

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,185

31,663

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,037

44,744

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,360

9,384

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,058

16,066

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,828

2,799

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,730

16,804

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,716

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,008

74,536

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,847

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,815 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,351 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,741 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,046 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000-512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000-549,000 rials.

