Investment activity attracts increasing interest in Azerbaijan - Unicapital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Investment activity has recently attracted increasing interest in Azerbaijan, General Director of Unicapital Investment Company OJSC Vugar Namazov said during the "Issuer's Day" event, Trend reports.

According to him, investing in the instruments of stock and financial markets is of particular interest.

"In Azerbaijan, the development of this area and the availability of innovations in world markets have led to an increased interest of citizens in investing in stocks, funds, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies," he said.

"The level of financial literacy among the population is already quite high. When a depositor realizes that his deposit is financing a company borrowing money from a bank, he prefers to invest directly in this company on more favorable terms, or he gets more material value by acquiring shares in the company, along with its product. Thus, a depositor or a consumer becomes an investor," Namazov added.

According to preliminary data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the cash flows received in Azerbaijan from foreign enterprises and organizations in the first quarter of 2023 reached $442.1 million, increasing by 84.2 percent in annual terms compared to the same period last year.

Investments in fixed assets from all sources of financing in Azerbaijan amounted to 3.5 billion manat or $2 billion (73.2 percent of funds come from domestic sources).

Most of the funds (96.7 percent) allocated to Azerbaijan's fixed assets by foreign countries and international organizations (914.4 million manat or $537.8 million) came from investors from the UK, France, the US, Türkiye, Japan, Switzerland, Russia, Norway and Iran.