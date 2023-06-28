Iran’s non-oil trade with Kyrgyzstan skyrockets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan increased by 129 percent in value and 56.1 percent in volume, during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through May 21, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

In total, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan for the reporting period amounted to 8,180 tons worth $8.81 million.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the last Iranian year, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at 5,240 tons worth approximately $3.84 million.

Alone in the 2nd month of the current Iranian year (April 21 through May 21, 2023), Iran's trade turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to 4,480 tons worth approximately $5.42 million.

Within 2 months, the main goods traded between Iran and Kyrgyzstan year were petrochemical products, agricultural products, phosphoric acid, etc.

In general, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amounted to about 64,600 tons worth approximately $78.2 million over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through March 20, 2023).

This is a decrease of 4.54 percent in value, while an increase of 25.1 percent in volume compared to the previous year (March 21, 2021, through March 20, 2022).

Overall, Iran's non-oil trade turnover amounted to 25.7 million tons worth approximately $15.5 billion within the first two months of the current Iranian year.

---

