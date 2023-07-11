Volume of Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Iran exported 313,000 tons of non-oil products worth more than $106 million to Turkmenistan, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), Trend reports.

According to the data of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan for the reporting period increased by 11.3 percent in value, while decreasing by 5.89 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

So, Iran exported 332,000 tons of goods worth $95.4 million in the same period of the last Iranian year.

Within 3 months, Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products and so on to Turkmenistan.

In the 3rd month of the current Iranian alone (May 22 through June 21, 2023), Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan was about 114,000 tons worth approximately $39.4 million.

Overall, Iran exported 35.5 million tons of non-oil products worth $12.5 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 8.84 percent in value, while an increase of 24.4 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

---

