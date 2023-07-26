Central Bank of Azerbaijan has all means to introduce digital manat - CBA governor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has all the resources and opportunities to introduce a digital manat, the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the СBA is primarily aimed at modernizing and optimizing the national payment system.

"Today we monitor trends in this matter, share experience with other countries and leading organizations, and also introduce innovations in our activities," he noted.

