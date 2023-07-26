Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Central Bank of Azerbaijan has all means to introduce digital manat - CBA governor

Business Materials 26 July 2023 12:29 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan has all means to introduce digital manat - CBA governor

Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has all the resources and opportunities to introduce a digital manat, the Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the СBA is primarily aimed at modernizing and optimizing the national payment system.

"Today we monitor trends in this matter, share experience with other countries and leading organizations, and also introduce innovations in our activities," he noted.

