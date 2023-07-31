Iran faces decline in non-oil imports via North Khorasan Province while spending more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Nearly 61,700 tons of non-oil products worth $12.6 million were imported in Iran’s North Khorasan Province, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), Director General of North Khorasan Customs Office Abbas Bagheri said, Trend reports.

The director general said that the imports via the province’s customs for the reporting period increased by 766 percent in value, while decreasing by 41 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Bagheri added that the imported goods were mainly aluminum, electric engines, washing machines and spare parts, air conditioners, etc.

According to him, the mentioned goods were mainly imported from China, Türkiye and the UAE.

Overall, Iran imported 9.6 million tons of non-oil products worth $14 billion within the first three months of the current Iranian year.

This is an increase of 5.79 percent in value and 1 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last year.

---

