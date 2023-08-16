Iran’s non-oil trade with Turkmenistan: value rises, volume falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Turkmenistan amounted to 416,000 tons worth approximately $147 million during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), Trend reports.

As reflected in the statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s trade turnover with Turkmenistan for the reporting period increased by 2.73 percent in value while decreasing by 9 percent in volume compared to the same period in the last Iranian year.

So, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan made up circa 457,000 tons worth approximately $143 million in the same period last year.

Over the course of four months, the main goods traded between the two countries were agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, petroleum coke, cotton, cloth, etc.

In the 4th month of the current Iranian year alone (June 22 through July 22, 2023), the trade turnover between the two countries was 92,200 tons worth approximately $29.8 million.

Overall, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover was $35.4 billion within the first four months of the current Iranian year.

---

