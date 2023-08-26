Iran’s non-oil trade turnover with Georgia: volume grows, value drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The non-oil trade turnover between Iran and Georgia amounted to 167,000 tons worth approximately $96.6 million, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil trade with Georgia for the reporting period decreased by 18.8 percent in value, while increasing by 14.8 percent in volume compared to the same period the last year.

So, the non-oil trade turnover between the two countries stood at around 146,600 tons worth approximately $119 million in the same period last Iranian year.

Within 4 months, the main goods traded between the two countries were agricultural products, steel, pipes, mining minerals, glassware, petrochemical products, wood, various types of equipment and spare parts, etc.

Alone in the 4th month of the current Iranian year (June 22 through July 22, 2023), Iran’s non-oil trade with Georgia was nearly 47,600 tons worth approximately $29.4 million.

Overall, the value of Iran's non-oil trade turnover was $35.4 billion within the first four months of the current Iranian year.

