Iran boosts non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan increased by 37 percent in value and 4.47 percent in volume during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

According to the report of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported nearly 16,000 tons of non-oil products worth $17.6 million to Kyrgyzstan in four months.

Meanwhile, in the same period last Iranian year, Iran's non-oil exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at 15,300 tons, worth approximately $12.9 million.

Over the course of four months, Iran mainly exported petrochemical products, agricultural and industrial products, etc., to Kyrgyzstan.

In the 4th month alone (June 22 through July 22, 2023), Iran exported about 4,070 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $3.98 million to Kyrgyzstan.

Overall, Iran exported about 45.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $15.9 billion within the first 4 months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 7.97 percent in value and an increase of 28.6 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

