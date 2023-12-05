Iran, Oman intend to sign preferential trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Iran and Oman are planning to boost their economic ties by signing a preferential trade agreement in the near future, the head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Mehdi Zeighami said, Trend reports.

According to him, the two countries will hold talks on the details of the agreement, which will cover various sectors such as trade, investment, industry, mining, banking, agriculture, oil and gas.

Zeighami, said that Oman is a strategic partner for Iran in the Persian Gulf region and that the trade volume between them reached $1.8 billion last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023).

The official expressed hope that the trade value will increase further this year (March 21, 2023 through March 19, 2024).

The joint economic cooperation commission between Iran and Oman will meet in Tehran on December 6-7 to discuss the cooperation opportunities.



