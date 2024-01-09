Azerbaijan polishes off compulsory insurance digitalization process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The process of digitalization of compulsory insurance has been completed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau (ISB) Rashad Ahmadov said during panel discussions within the Azerbaijan Financial Forum themed “Achievements and challenges”, Trend reports.

"The digitalization of compulsory real estate insurance, liability insurance, and compulsory passenger insurance against accidents was finished in 2023, Ahmadov explained.

“The concerns regarding the digital procurement of required motor insurance coverage have been resolved. Last year, 50% of insurance premiums were purchased online. Important steps have been achieved towards the issuance of electronic certificates. Approximately 50,000 certificates were provided to insurance firms using the ISB system,” he noted.

