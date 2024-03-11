South Korea expresses interest in purchasing goods from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. South Korea expresses interest in importing a variety of products from Azerbaijan, including iron and aluminum, chairman of the Korean Importers Association (KOIMA) Kim Byung Kwan said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the event within the purchasing mission from South Korea to Azerbaijan.

According to him, Azerbaijan has great potential to increase its presence in the Korean market as a supplier of products, considering that South Korea is one of the largest importers in the world.

"We are interested in strengthening partnerships with companies from Azerbaijan and organizing business trips to promote Azerbaijani goods in the South Korean market," he noted.

Additionally, the KOIMA chairman mentioned that an exhibition will be held in South Korea this year, where Azerbaijani companies can exhibit their products and start developing the local market.

"Azerbaijan is a country with extensive natural resources, including valuable minerals such as oil, gas, and other useful resources. Azerbaijan and South Korea have strong relations based on friendship and cooperation and both countries are making efforts to maintain and strengthen them," he added.

