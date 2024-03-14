Azerbaijani CBA prioritizes competitive payment ecosystem's formation among its strategic tasks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The formation of a competitive payment ecosystem is among the priority strategic tasks of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Executive Director of the CBA Farid Osmanov said at the 'Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan' in Baku, Trend reports.

“Increasing the availability of payment systems is one of our primary strategy initiatives in the payment sector. This would improve payment choices for financial inclusion, boost transaction security, and establish a suitable regulatory environment,” he emphasized.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) is a global leader in the electronic payments industry. Visa processes payment transactions between consumers, businesses, and financial and government institutions in more than 200 countries and territories. Its mission is to unite the world through an innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payment network to promote consumer well-being and business and economic prosperity.

