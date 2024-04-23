Visa to introduce new contactless product at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Visa will launch a new contactless product at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Senior Director and Regional Manager of Visa in Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev said during a joint press conference with the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, Visa continues its custom of releasing innovative contactless mobile products during the Summer Olympic Games.

"This time, we are introducing another innovation to the market. We view this as a continuing tradition for Visa, and each Summer Olympics presents a fresh opportunity for us to expand our presence in the market," he said.

