Kenyan delegation stops by Azerbaijan's Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Advisor to Kenyan Prime Minister Joseph Magu got acquainted with the work of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP), Trend reports via SCIP.

"Elkiyar Ziyadov, Deputy Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency, told the Kenyan representatives about the country's industrial zones and the excellent economic opportunities that have been created. The group became acquainted with the work of such SCIP residents as "Assan-STP Panel" LLC and "AzerFloat" CJSC," the information says.

During the visit, the parties discussed issues such as the formation of collaboration, the study of Azerbaijan's current industrial zone concept, and the prospect of a mutual exchange of experience.



The Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has been in operation since December 2011 and is home to around 30 resident enterprises.

