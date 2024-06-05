Azerbaijan, Russia to hold business dialogue within St. Petersburg Economic Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and Russia will hold business dialogue within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, SPIEF will be held from June 5 to 8.

The ministry pointed out that the event will discuss prospects for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries, and the main emphasis will be on expanding trade and investment relations, including cooperation in the fields of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, logistics, and banking.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov, and others are expected to attend the event.

An expected feature of the event is a panel discussion titled "Dubai-Baku: from energy to finance."

During this event, the particulars of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will also be discussed.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

