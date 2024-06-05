Storage systems merit consideration as potential key to energy-related issues - Photomate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. We need to consider energy storage as a possible solution to the current challenges in the energy sector, Head of Service & Support at Photomate Rafał Kowalewski said during the "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"While more of a long-term option, investigating energy storage devices may offer a workable answer to our present problems. Poland depends, like many other countries, on a centralised energy production and control system. Local energy clusters are a creative substitute, though, that could meet current and future demands," he suggested.

According to the expert, the local energy clusters function as decentralized grids, generating and managing energy independently, mainly from renewable sources like solar, wind, and biomass, often supported by energy storage systems.

"The concept of such clusters emerged in Poland around 2014. Initially, there weren't available technologies to implement the idea. However, several cities in the southern region of Poland joined the energy cluster initiative and successfully established it. Presently, they satisfy approximately 75 percent of the area's energy demand. This localized approach to energy management and production from renewables presents promising business prospects. Companies entering the region contribute to job creation, with around 6,000 new positions. Consequently, this enhances the region's attractiveness to new residents and boosts tax revenues," the expert elaborated.

He highlighted that the individuals overseeing the energy cluster play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life across the region.

“Participation in such initiatives allows small towns to avoid being left out of economic and energy progress, promoting overall prosperity. As a result, local energy clusters provide an innovative way to achieve sustainable energy by managing and generating energy at a local level,” Kowalewski emphasized.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, started on June 5 at the Baku Convention Center. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

