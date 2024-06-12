WEF hopes to keep backing digital development of Azerbaijani companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The World Economic Forum (WEF) hopes to continue supporting the digital development path of Azerbaijani companies, Matthew Stephenson from WEF said during today's seminar on the Smart Industry Revolution Index (SIRI) in Baku, Trend reports.

“Our mission is to contribute to the growth of investment flows and improve the investment environment by understanding the needs of companies and working to create conditions for the Fourth Industrial Revolution through the Center for Analysis and Coordination, known as FOSER, in partnership with La Probe and UNESCO.

In 2023, we focused on studying companies' needs and defining requirements for digital foreign direct investment (FDI). Today's seminar aims to help implement previous initiatives. We look forward to the workshop's results and hope the WEF will continue to support your digital development and investment," he pointed out.

To note, the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) was created by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in partnership with a network of leading technology companies, consultancy firms, and industry and academic experts.

SIRI comprises a suite of frameworks and tools to help manufacturers, regardless of size and industry, start, scale, and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, as well as covering the three core elements of Industry 4.0: Process, Technology, and Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel