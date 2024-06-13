Azerbaijan highlights prospective spheres of cooperation with Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijan and Greece agreed on a two-year Action Plan defining a roadmap for cooperation in all spheres during the fifth session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial, and Technological Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hellenic Republic, the statement of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

Furthermore, the Protocol of the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation in the economic, industrial, and technological spheres of Azerbaijan and Greece, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and Enterprise Greece, were signed.

Additionally, it was reported at the meeting that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.4 billion last year.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Kostas Fragogiannis noted that the development and promotion of cooperation in various fields (including trade and investment, transportation, agriculture, energy, technology, healthcare, and tourism) have prospects.

In general, the 5th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission laid the foundation for continuous, constructive, effective dialogue and the exchange of ideas between Greece and Azerbaijan.

"The Greek side was informed about the favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan, the Free Economic Zone "Alat," industrial zones and agro-parks, as well as opportunities for cooperation on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor "East-West"," the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy said.

