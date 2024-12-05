Eurasian Development Bank tips share of projects with contribution to SDGs by late 2024

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 5. The share of projects contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is expected to be around 21 percent, totaling nearly $1.1 billion, by late 2024, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolay Podguzov said during a final press conference in Almaty today, Trend reports.

"By 2026, the share of projects contributing to the achievement of SDGs in the portfolio should reach at least 25 percent. We are ahead of our targets according to the strategy," he explained.

According to Podguzov, EDB is fulfilling its tasks, is financially stable, and is realizing its development potential.

"One of the key indicators of the bank's contribution is the target investment volume. For the five-year period, it's set at $10.9 billion," he added.

