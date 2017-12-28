Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

Trend:

Installation of above-ground pipes has been completed by 98 percent as part of the construction of Star refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, SOCAR tweeted Dec.28.

Total weight of the pipes is 55,000 tons, thus, big cranes were involved in their installation.

The cost of the project is about $6 billion. The refinery will be able to process 10 million tons of oil per year with storage capacity of 1.6 million cubic meters.

The plant will annually produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 5 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 300,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 1 million tons of raw materials for the manufacture of petrochemicals.

Star oil refinery will start to export products from September 20, 2018. The plant is expected to be fully commissioned by late 2018.

