Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete

28 December 2017 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Installation of above-ground pipes has been completed by 98 percent as part of the construction of Star refinery of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Turkey, SOCAR tweeted Dec.28.

Total weight of the pipes is 55,000 tons, thus, big cranes were involved in their installation.

The cost of the project is about $6 billion. The refinery will be able to process 10 million tons of oil per year with storage capacity of 1.6 million cubic meters.

The plant will annually produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 5 million tons of diesel fuel, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 300,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 1 million tons of raw materials for the manufacture of petrochemicals.

Star oil refinery will start to export products from September 20, 2018. The plant is expected to be fully commissioned by late 2018.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Attack on Turkish military unit: 3 wounded
Turkey 15:47
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 15:44
All security measures taken in Istanbul before New Year, says governor
Turkey 14:51
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Other News 14:49
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey
Turkey 14:28
Plans on drilling wells at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field in 2018 revealed
Oil&Gas 13:34
SOCAR may open network of filling stations in Belarus
Oil&Gas 12:27
38 IS members detained in Turkey
Other News 11:43
Suakin Island’s lease to Turkey poses no threat for Arab countries’ security - Sudan
Turkey 10:12
3 new wells put into operation at Azerbaijan’s West Absheron field
Oil&Gas 10:06
EBRD issues loan to support Turkish renewable projects
Oil&Gas 09:16
Turkey to pay a part of cost for Russian S-400 through loan
Turkey 27 December 18:44
Russian gas export to Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 27 December 17:42
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 27 December 15:27
Turkey to build shipyard on Sudanese island
Turkey 27 December 15:24
Almost 70% of Turkey’s population deems country’s joining EU impossible
Turkey 27 December 13:04
Russia reveals details of contract for delivery of S-400 defense system to Turkey
Turkey 27 December 11:49
Turkey, Tunisia to co-op in transport communications sphere
Oil&Gas 27 December 10:55