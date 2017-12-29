Uzbekistan, Russia agree on co-op in nuclear energy sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

The governments of Uzbekistan and Russia have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by Director General of Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev, and from the Uzbek side - by Deputy Prime Minister Nodir Otazhonov.

The agreement creates a legal basis for bilateral cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan regarding the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Promising directions include: creation of a national infrastructure and training of personnel for the nuclear energy of Uzbekistan, construction of nuclear power plants and research reactors in the country, as well as provision of support throughout the life cycle.

The agreement also covers the exploration and development of uranium deposits in Uzbekistan, reclamation of uranium mill tailings, production of radioisotopes and their application in industry, medicine and agriculture, and scientific and basic research.

The agreement envisages the formation of joint working groups for the implementation of specific projects and scientific research, as well as the exchange of experts, the organization of seminars and symposia.

Likhachev stressed that it is important to determine the level of localization here in Uzbekistan, to create anew the industry and organize training of personnel.

In November 2017, the Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the State Corporation Rosatom and the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.

