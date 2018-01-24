TAPI to allow diversifying Turkmenistan's energy export routes, says envoy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is being actively implemented, Turkmen ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev told Trend Jan. 24.

“Presently, the construction of the TAPI section on the territory of Turkmenistan is nearing the completion,” he said. “The TAPI project will allow diversifying Turkmenistan's energy export routes and to some extent meet the growing demand for natural gas in India.”

"Saudi Arabia has recently issued a loan for the implementation of this project, which testifies that not only the participating countries (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India), but also other countries are interested in TAPI,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador also added that these investments testify to the significance of the TAPI project and the likelihood of its successful implementation.

The construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline was launched in December 2015.

The TAPI pipeline will run from Galkynysh – the largest gas field in Turkmenistan – through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, and finally reach the Fazilka settlement located near the India-Pakistan border.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will be 33 billion cubic meters.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.

