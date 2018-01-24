TAPI to allow diversifying Turkmenistan's energy export routes, says envoy

24 January 2018 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project is being actively implemented, Turkmen ambassador to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev told Trend Jan. 24.

“Presently, the construction of the TAPI section on the territory of Turkmenistan is nearing the completion,” he said. “The TAPI project will allow diversifying Turkmenistan's energy export routes and to some extent meet the growing demand for natural gas in India.”

"Saudi Arabia has recently issued a loan for the implementation of this project, which testifies that not only the participating countries (Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India), but also other countries are interested in TAPI,” the ambassador said.

The ambassador also added that these investments testify to the significance of the TAPI project and the likelihood of its successful implementation.

The construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline was launched in December 2015.

The TAPI pipeline will run from Galkynysh – the largest gas field in Turkmenistan – through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar, and finally reach the Fazilka settlement located near the India-Pakistan border.

Annual capacity of the gas pipeline will be 33 billion cubic meters.

The total length of the TAPI pipeline will be 1,814 kilometers. A 214-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, a 774-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 826-kilometer section will run through Pakistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Transport - most important sector of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan co-op
Economy news 24 January 18:15
Turkmenistan, UK intensifying ties in financial sphere
Economy news 24 January 18:06
Ashgabat, Seoul mull prospects for trade and economic partnership
Economy news 24 January 17:28
Submissions of candidacies for Parliament start in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 24 January 16:42
Iranian bank’s branch to hold audit via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 24 January 15:05
Turkmen envoy talks country's growing authority on int’l arena
Turkmenistan 24 January 12:34
Turkmenistan to apply ASYCUDA World system
Economy news 23 January 23:45
Synthetic carpet weaving developing in Turkmenistan
Economy news 23 January 16:21
Indian ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 23 January 13:17
Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service handles round-the-clock food import
Economy news 23 January 11:25
Turkmenistan to buy freight wagons via tender
Tenders 23 January 09:28
CNPC to buy hydrochloric acid via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 22 January 21:01
Turkmenistan obtains industrial oil and gas inflow at western field
Oil&Gas 22 January 20:30
Ambassador: Turkmenistan - strategic partner of Belarus in Central Asia
Turkmenistan 22 January 20:00
UAE, Scotland buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Economy news 22 January 18:14
Malaysian oil & gas company to buy equipment via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 22 January 18:13
Int’l oil consortium to buy building materials via tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 22 January 17:41
Ashgabat, Seoul mull prospects of economic co-op
Economy news 22 January 12:05