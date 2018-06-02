Azerbaijani oil prices for May 28-June 1

2 June 2018 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $78.04 per barrel on May 28-June 1 or $1.72 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $79.46 per barrel, while the lowest price was $76.44 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $74.02 per barrel or $2.09 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $75.3 per barrel and the lowest price was $72.54 per barrel on May 28-June 1. Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $75.47 per barrel on May 28-June 1 or $3.15 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $76.47 per barrel and the lowest price was $74.56 during the reporting period.

