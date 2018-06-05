Maire Tecnimont employs BHOS students (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Managers of Italian company Maire Tecnimont Group paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and held a meeting with BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov, teachers and students of the Higher School.

The meeting gathered Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari; Maire Tecnimont Group Special Initiatives and Regions Coordination Senior Vice President, Russia and Caspian Region Vice President Gianni Bardazzi; Branch Manager of KT-Kinetics Technology S.P.A. in Azerbaijan Niccolo Heilpern; Business Development specialist Natalia Sirazutdinova; HR Coordinator Aida Bashirova; and Region Business specialist Alessia Mangiapane.

Opening the meeting with a welcome speech, the rector Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS and Maire Tecnimont have established not only excellent business, but also friendly relations. He also expressed his satisfaction with continuous development of this successful partnership.

The Italian Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Augusto Massari highly praised the fruitful cooperation between the Higher School and Maire Tecnimont Group. In his words, it represents a bright example of the call of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to turn the oil capital into human capital.

Then Senior Vice President of Maire Tecnimont Group Gianni Bardazzi presented certificates to a group of BHOS students who successfully completed on-the-job training at Branch Office of KT-Kinetics Technology S.P.A. in Azerbaijan, which represents Maire Tecnimont in the country. The group included fifth-year Petroleum Engineering students Gulsum Aliyeva and Zarifa Orujeva, fifth-year Chemical Engineering student Ruslan Jabrailly and Master’s degree student in Chemical Engineering Khajar Hidayatzada. Upon graduation from the Higher School they all will be employed by KT-Kinetics Technology S.P.A. company in Azerbaijan.

During 17-week on-the-job training, the students learned about the company operations in the country and gained practical engineering skills while working on the projects implemented by KT-Kinetics Technology. In addition, they attended Italian language courses arranged for them at the company.

The internship program for BHOS students at Maire Tecnimont Group is being implemented for the second year in a row. The Higher School graduates who participated in the program last year are working now as engineers at KT-Kinetics Technology S.P.A. in Azerbajan.

