SOCAR ready to begin detailed design of pipeline in Albania

5 June 2018 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Public opinion in Turkey entirely favors Azerbaijan: Georgian expert
Turkey 21:33
Georgian expert: Multilateral co-op formats to shape region’s future
Business 20:54
EU-Azerbaijan transportation co-op built on mutually beneficial terms: minister
Economy news 20:45
SOCAR Balkan announces time frame for creation of IAP company
Oil&Gas 20:28
EU companies disclose 5 most needed reforms in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:06
Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:00
Azerbaijan to set rules for sale of optical and sun glasses
Society 19:13
Azerbaijani FM receives newly-appointed Bulgarian envoy
Politics 19:01
President Aliyev issues funds to improve living conditions of Goranboy's population
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijan, EU mull mutual recognition of e-signature
ICT 18:06
Azerbaijan neutralizes border violator who put up armed resistance
Politics 18:04
Baku Port opens tender for inspection of railway bridges
Tenders 17:37
Deputy economy minister: Reforms realized in Azerbaijan show real results
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan keen on expanding agricultural exports to Europe
Economy news 17:35
Azerbaijan's state communications operator drafts strategy to expand LTE network coverage in regions
ICT 17:34
OSCE reacts to Armenian side's statement on behalf of organization
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:29
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Founder of Islamic economy: Mammadhasan Meybullayev-70 (PHOTO)
Society 17:16