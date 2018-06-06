KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)

6 June 2018 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Kazakhstan’s KazPetrol group of companies, engaged in development of oil fields and oil production, will increase the volume of recoverable oil reserves in the country’s Kyzylorda region to 2.5 million tons, commercial director of KazPetrol Batyrzhan Daulet told Trend.

"We work on implementation of innovative methods of process management, reduction of production costs, achieving accelerated commissioning of explored oil and gas deposits," Daulet said.

He stressed that the company plans to increase the amount of recoverable oil reserves from the Khairkeldy, Yugo-Zapadny, Zholtai and Taur fields, at which KazPetrol completed exploration and evaluation procedures, adding that an increase in production volumes would allow the company to increase the geography of oil exports.

"Presently, we also work to diversify oil export routes. In addition to the existing directions, we plan to export crude to the southeast regions of Kazakhstan, as well as to the countries of Central Asia," Daulet said.

KazPetrol is engaged in exploration, development of oil and gas fields, as well as production with the sale of commercial oil in the domestic and external markets.

The company is part of the international Kusto Group Holding, founded in the late 90s by Kazakh specialists in the field of direct investments, project and corporate financing.

The company started its activities in the mining industry, expanding its scope of activities and covering projects in the energy industry, production of construction materials and agriculture.

Currently, Kusto Group implements projects in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Vietnam, China, Turkey and Israel.

---

