Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project should involve more gas recipient and supplier countries, Denis Daniilidis, first advisor to the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said June 13 at the international conference titled “Southern Gas Corridor and Energy Security in South-East Europe” in Baku.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news