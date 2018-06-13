Bulgaria interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Bulgaria is interested in Azerbaijan’s investments in its gas distribution network, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry told Trend.

Investments of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in the gas distribution network of Bulgaria would be beneficial for both sides, because Azerbaijani gas will flow through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), the ministry noted, adding that for now, only 3-4 percent of Bulgaria’s population uses natural gas.

SOCAR will be offered to select the districts for supplying gas on its own, the ministry said.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.

The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

