Oil prices rally after U.S. crude inventory data

14 June 2018 00:23 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices settled higher on Wednesday as official data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles, Xinxua reported.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels to 432.4 million last week, marking the largest one-week drop since the end of March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its weekly report on Wednesday.

Gasoline stockpiles declined by 2.3 million barrels for the week, while distillate stockpiles fell 2.1 million barrels, said the EIA.

Meanwhile, total U.S. domestic crude production climbed by 100,000 barrels a day to a fresh weekly record of 10.9 million barrels a day last week, according to the EIA.

The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose 28 U.S. cents to settle at 66.64 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for August delivery added 86 cents to 76.74 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Fitch: US likely to respond aggressively to current high prices
Oil&Gas 13 June 15:28
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 13 June 10:25
Oil prices drop on prospect of rising supplies
Oil&Gas 13 June 09:40
Oil eases; OPEC cites uncertain market outlook for 2018
Oil&Gas 12 June 18:16
Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 11
Oil&Gas 12 June 11:59
North American oil prices up on June 11
Oil&Gas 12 June 10:33
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
JP Morgan revises Brent price forecasts down
Oil&Gas 11 June 15:37
Oil prices will likely be driven lower in quarters ahead
Oil&Gas 9 June 12:19
Oil prices fall on dip in China demand, surging U.S. output
Oil&Gas 8 June 12:44
Oil prices rise on Venezuelan supply troubles, but U.S. output surges
Oil&Gas 7 June 12:25
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 6 June 10:50
Oil rises on expected stockpile drop, but U.S. output, possible OPEC increase drag
Oil&Gas 5 June 09:42
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 4 June 09:42
North American oil prices for past week
Oil&Gas 2 June 11:36
North American oil prices down
Oil&Gas 2 June 10:01
Saudi Arabia may raise Asia official oil prices in July for a second month
Oil&Gas 1 June 12:50
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 1 June 12:11