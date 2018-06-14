TAP: 94% of stringing completed in Greece, Albania

14 June 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As much as 94 percent of stringing has been completed in Greece and Albania as part of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, TAG AG consortium said in a message.

“This means that pipes have been laid end-to-end along more than 720 kilometers out of 765 kilometers in total,” said the message.

TAP worth 4.5 billion euros is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Azernews Newspaper
