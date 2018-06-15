Will Shell stay in Iran after renewed US sanctions? (Exclusive)

15 June 2018 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Royal Dutch Shell is assessing the impact of US sanctions on its activities in Iran, a source in the company told Trend.

"Following the US administration’s decision, we are now assessing the impact of the executive order of the US president in relation to Iran on our activities," said the source.

"We have been exploring the role Shell can play in developing Iran's energy potential within the boundaries of the law."

In 2017, Iran signed a basic agreement with Shell over studying the country's Kish gas field as well as South Azadegan and Yadavaran oil fields.

The new US sanctions will take six months to kick in, but a number of European companies have already halted their businesses in Iran despite verbal pledges by their governments to protect them against any fallout.

US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.

Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran rejects military solution in Yemen
Politics 02:36
Iran to hold Intl. forum on exports to Caspian states
Business 14 June 21:41
Parliament to review key bill on waste recycling soon – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 14 June 21:17
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53
U.S. Vice President Pence to visit Guatemala volcano victims - White House
US 14 June 17:51
China's Xi says U.S., China should make most of bilateral mechanisms
China 14 June 17:36
Phases 6, 7, 8 at Iran’s South Pars connected to 3rd refinery
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:15
Pompeo appreciates China's help on Trump-Kim summit
US 14 June 15:40
May increasing crude output lead to OPEC+ collapse?
Oil&Gas 14 June 15:29
Putin congratulates Trump on his birthday
Russia 14 June 15:04
China says upholds using talks to resolve trade disputes with U.S
China 14 June 12:21
President: Turkmenistan ready to strengthen friendly ties with US
Turkmenistan 14 June 11:23
White House comments on possible Trump-Putin meeting
US 14 June 09:45
Trump to meet with top trade advisers on activation of China tariffs
US 14 June 09:39
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 June 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 14 June 09:26
US State Dept: Southern Gas Corridor to enhance resilience of Europe's energy markets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14 June 07:00
US wants to denuclearize North Korea before Trump's first term ends: Pompeo
US 14 June 06:30