OPEC's Barkindo says expects 'successful' policy meetings this week

21 June 2018 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday he was confident that OPEC and its allies would have successful meetings this week, as the oil producer group holds discussions on whether to raise output, Reuters reports.

Asked by reporters whether he would be able to get Iran on board, Barkindo said: “We are confident we are going to have a very successful conference tomorrow, as well as the day after.”

“Consultations are ongoing on the nitty gritty.”

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet on Friday in Vienna, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers on Saturday.

