Azerbaijani oil prices down

22 June 2018 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $74.48 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on June 21, that is $1.3 less than on June 20, a source on Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend June 22.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $73.85 per barrel on June 21, or $1.3 less than the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $71.22 barrel on June 21, or $1.38 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $72.43 on June 21 or $1.21 more than the previous price.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 21 June 10:36
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 20 June 17:12
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 16 June 11:40
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 14
Oil&Gas 15 June 14:42
Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 13
Oil&Gas 14 June 14:51
Azerbaijani oil prices vary on June 11
Oil&Gas 12 June 11:59
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 8
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:30
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 7 June 11:53
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 6 June 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices down on June 4
Oil&Gas 5 June 12:50
Average price of Azerbaijani oil for May grows
Oil&Gas 4 June 10:50
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 2 June 12:45
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 31 May 12:54
Azerbaijani oil prices down May 25
Oil&Gas 26 May 13:36
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 25 May 12:52
Azeri Light and URALS oil prices down
Oil&Gas 24 May 14:36
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 23 May 12:23
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 19 May 12:25