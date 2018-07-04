Oil prices will likely continue to soften from current levels

4 July 2018 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Oil prices will likely continue to soften from current levels, Sam Barden, Director of SBI Markets, an international commodity trading and advisory company, told Trend, commenting on the possible outcomes of the OPEC decision to boost crude output.

"I think that OPEC has made their decision to raise oil output only after consulting with Russia. I believe the decision is a good one, as rising oil prices is quickly translating to rising prices for consumers at the petrol pump, and there is a real risk that further rises or sustained higher prices could dampen consumer spending ability and thus actually crash economies, which would then send the oil price crashing with it," said the expert.

Barden pointed out that OPEC needs to keep enough oil flowing to take the heat out of prices to end consumers.

"We are already seeing prices in oil softening from their current position, and as speculation through the usual US and UK markets kicks in. Prices will likely continue to soften from current levels but not too far. The key for OPEC is to try and keep control of the balance in prices in the oil market with enough volatility to keep speculators and liquidity in contracts, but not too much to upset other asset markets," he believes.

The expert pointed out that any further increase in OPEC output will depend entirely on how much prices soften from current level. "If they don’t soften much, perhaps further increases will happen, if they soften too much, no more increase will happen."

The 4th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held in Vienna, Austria, on June 23, 2018. During the meeting, it was decided to boost oil production, however, the volume was not specified.

Earlier, OPEC and several other non-OPEC producers reached an agreement to extend the production deal for a further nine months. This would shift the expiration date of the agreement from March to the end of 2018. The agreement is on the same terms as those agreed in November last year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia, Saudi Arabia propose reforms on monitoring OPEC+ deal
Russia 3 July 16:00
Libya force majeure pushes up oil, U.S. crude hits highest since late 2014
Oil&Gas 3 July 12:24
Prices for oil produced by enterprises up in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 3 July 10:54
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
Saudi Arabia boosts oil supply close to record high in June
Arab World 29 June 17:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 29 June 16:16
Oil prices will likely continue to soften from current levels
Oil&Gas 29 June 12:45
Oil dips as trade disputes threaten growth, but crude market remains tight
Oil&Gas 29 June 09:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 June 18:01
OPEC’s decision: everyone is more or less happy
Oil&Gas 27 June 13:17
Oil prices rise on U.S. push to shut out Iran, supply disruptions
Oil&Gas 27 June 12:05
North American oil prices vary
Oil&Gas 27 June 10:34
OPEC’s decision: everyone is more or less happy
Oil&Gas 25 June 16:08
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 25 June 15:06
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 18-22
Oil&Gas 25 June 14:47
Azerbaijan supported OPEC decision to increase oil production (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 25 June 09:58
Oil falls on OPEC's announced output rise, but markets to remain tight
Oil&Gas 25 June 08:39