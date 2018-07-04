TANAP represents WB commitment to supporting country development priorities (Exclusive)

4 July 2018 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
TAP: 85% of pipes lowered into ground in Greece, Albania
Oil&Gas 11:46
Power supply in Azerbaijan fully restored: Azerenergy
Oil&Gas 10:07
Few countries solve problems of refugees, IDPs just as Azerbaijan, says EU
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:05
Montenegro, Azerbaijan have room to develop co-op in many areas – minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:43
World Bank calls for global support to help Rohingya refugees
Other News 00:48
Azerbaijan’s scientific project may receive EU funding
ICT 3 July 20:48
Film in Bulgaria about Armenian atrocities testifies to impossibility to hide truth - MP
Politics 3 July 20:19
Orders for imports of Azerbaijani products almost double
Economy news 3 July 20:01
Over 4,000 Azerbaijanis considered missing as result of Armenia’s aggression - FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 19:18
Azerbaijan’s defense minister holds meeting in field conditions (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 July 19:07
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey send joint letter to UN secretary general
Business 3 July 19:01
Turkmenistan has chance to connect to Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 3 July 18:51
Azerbaijani ministry talks on accident at thermal power plant in Mingachevir
Society 3 July 18:42
Pakistan, Azerbaijan must create direct banking channel to expand trade - Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO)
Economy news 3 July 18:27
National system of analysis of web resources may be created in Azerbaijan
ICT 3 July 18:25
Azerbaijan eyes to create single website related to employment
Business 3 July 18:18
Volume of banking operations of foreigners in Azerbaijan increases
Tourism 3 July 18:14
Azerbaijan reminds Red Cross about Dilgam Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 3 July 18:11