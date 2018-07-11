Average cost of American crude oil slightly increases on July 10

11 July 2018 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Prices for main precious metals in Azerbaijan decrease July 11
Economy news 11:42
North American oil prices vary on July 10
Oil&Gas 10 July 11:35
Gold and silver rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10 July 11:30
Main precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 9 July 10:01
North American oil prices for July 2-7
Oil&Gas 7 July 12:12
North American oil prices up on July 6
Oil&Gas 7 July 11:42
Latest
Freight transportation tariff via South-West corridor to decrease – Iran official (Exclusive)
Business 13:01
Azerbaijan prohibits individual imports of mobile phones for sale
Economy news 12:59
Volume of passenger air transportation in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 12:57
No citizens of Azerbaijan among those killed during flood in Japan
Society 12:47
Uzbekistan eyes to get sovereign rating, issue Eurobonds
Economy news 12:46
Azerbaijan proposing to hold international forum on e-commerce (PHOTO)
ICT 12:45
Imam Khomeini Airport to hold tender for operating duty free shops
Tenders 12:44
Destructive forces trying to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan - MFA on events in Ganja
Politics 12:43
Price of Azeri Light again exceeds $80 per barrel
Oil&Gas 12:42