STAR refinery receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil

3 August 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

STAR oil refinery in Turkey has received the first batch of crude oil for processing from Azerbaijan, SOCAR Turkey Enerji said in a message Aug. 3.

The volume of Azeri Light oil delivered to the refinery stood at 80,000 tons.

Zaur Gahramanov, the head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji (the Turkish subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR) said that the delivery of the first batch of crude for the refinery is "an important event". The refinery is expected to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Italy’s government committed to TAP implementation
Oil&Gas 14:37
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for August
Oil&Gas 10:57
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 10:41
Number of producer wells at largest oil field of Azerbaijan increases
Oil&Gas 1 August 22:10
BP reveals Azeri Light output in 1H18
Oil&Gas 1 August 21:51
BP's associated gas transfer to SOCAR down
Oil&Gas 1 August 21:15
Latest
US company reveals output volume at Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz
Oil&Gas 16:54
Russian military deliver over 47 tons of humanitarian cargo to Syrians
Russia 16:41
Amazon reports 1.7 million pound UK tax bill due to share deductions
Economy news 16:21
Suicide bomb attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque kills 25
Other News 16:20
Azerbaijan Airlines changes flights timetable
Tourism 16:02
No plan for gasoline rationing in Iran - deputy minster
Oil&Gas 15:57
National Gymnastics Arena to open doors to rhythmic gymnastics competition
Society 15:52
EuCham report: Georgia among best European countries for business in 2018
Georgia 15:49
International rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala to be held in Baku
Society 15:28