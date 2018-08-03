STAR refinery receives first batch of Azerbaijani oil

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

STAR oil refinery in Turkey has received the first batch of crude oil for processing from Azerbaijan, SOCAR Turkey Enerji said in a message Aug. 3.

The volume of Azeri Light oil delivered to the refinery stood at 80,000 tons.

Zaur Gahramanov, the head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji (the Turkish subsidiary of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR) said that the delivery of the first batch of crude for the refinery is "an important event". The refinery is expected to start operating in the fourth quarter of 2018.

