Huge oil reserves identified near Iran-Pakistan border

7 August 2018 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 7

Trend:

Huge oil reserves, even potentially larger than Kuwait’s crude reserves, have been detected in Pakistan near the border with Iran.

According to reports published by Pakistani media outlets, Exxon Mobil Corp is close to discovering huge oil reserves in Pakistan near the border with Iran.

Pakistani officials, Pakistani Minister for Maritime Affairs and Foreign Affairs Abdullah Hussain Haroon, also confirmed the news, saying that Exxon had drilled for oil close to the Iranian border.

The reports added that the oil discovery in Pakistan turns out to be as large as expected, the country would rank among the world’s top ten oil producing countries, ahead of Kuwait.

Oil reserves in Kuwait make up 8 percent of the oil reserves in the world. Kuwait is OPEC's third largest oil producer and claims to hold approximately 104 billion barrels (16.5×109 m3). This includes half of the 5 billion barrels (790×106 m3) in the Saudi-Kuwaiti neutral zone which Kuwait shares with Saudi Arabia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran could become region’s home appliances export hub – official
Economy news 22:20
Iraq removes ban on import of Iranian agro products
Business 21:54
Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:13
Azerbaijani Navy team ranks 2nd in competition at Sea Cup 2018 (VIDEO)
Society 14:30
Trump says anyone trading with Iran will not trade with U.S.
US 14:17
Iran can live with first batch of US sanctions, but…
Economy news 13:39
Latest
Uzbekistan to support family guest houses
Tourism 22:22
Iran could become region’s home appliances export hub – official
Economy news 22:20
145 Sudanese illegal immigrants voluntarily deported from Libya
Arab World 22:19
Uzbekistan to import equipment from China for family businesses
Economy news 22:07
Iraq removes ban on import of Iranian agro products
Business 21:54
SOCAR Trading announces plans for LNG market (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21:21
Heat wave hits Canada
Other News 21:11
Tengizchevroil reports oil production in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 20:49
GIZ announces tender for installation of special laboratory furniture
Tenders 20:48