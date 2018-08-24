French CIFAL ready to help Uzbekistan develop nuclear energy

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

French CIFAL company is ready to help Uzbekistan in the development of nuclear energy, the "Tahlilnoma" program of "Uzbekistan 24" TV channel reported.

The company noted that they are ready to provide their technological solutions and share experience to train specialists of Uzbekistan in the field of nuclear energy.

CIFAL plans to support the Uzbekistan’s Agency for the Development of Nuclear Energy "Uzatom" in the implementation of technical, commercial and financial negotiations with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation "Rosatom" on construction of nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan.

The French company is also ready to assist in the selection of equipment for the construction and launch of nuclear power plants. The company can also take part in the solution of issues of financing of the project in coordination with the Uzbek and Russian sides.

The Russian side proposes to build in Uzbekistan a station consisting of two modern blocks of pressurized-water reactors VVER-1200 of "3+" generation. The project for the construction of a similar station, which Rosatom is building in Bangladesh, is estimated at about $13 billion, of which $11.3 billion are provided by Russia as an officially supported export credit.

It is planned that 3.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be saved as a result of the launch of the NPP. At the same time, the volume of carbon monoxide generated by the combustion of natural gas and released into the atmosphere will be reduced by 3 million tons per year.

Uzbekistan, for its part, offered Russia 10 sites across the country for the construction of nuclear power plants. The central part (Tashkent region) and the eastern part (Fergana valley) of the power system, as well as the Bukhara-Samarkand and Surkhandarya regions are among the sites under consideration.

The Director General of "Rosatom" Corporation Alexey Likhachev during his visit to Tashkent, said the station will likely be built in the Navoi region.

