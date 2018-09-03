Russia to supply Uzbekistan with planned volume of oil by end of year

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

Russia will export the planned volume of oil to Uzbekistan by the end of 2018, despite the problems associated with the capacity of the transport system, Deputy Chairman of the Board for advanced processing of "Uzbekneftegaz" JSC Odil Temirov told Kun.uz.

"The supplies are being received. We have already imported 700,000 tons of oil and oil products. We adhere to the plan for the import of crude oil. We have the tasks that we have set until the end of the year, they will be fulfilled," Temirov said.

Earlier, the former Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Kirill Molodtsov said that Gazprom Neft PJSC company is studying the feasibility of supplying up to one million tons of oil to Uzbekistan next year, but everything will depend on the capacity of the transport system.

The discussion of the intergovernmental agreement on oil supplies to Uzbekistan is also at the final stage.

According to the data of the Central Dispatching Department of Fuel and Energy Complex of the Russian Federation, in 2017, the Russian oil export to Uzbekistan amounted to 68,200 tons, in January–April 2018 – to 36,000 tons.

A bilateral Memorandum on the supply of 500,000 tons of Russian oil to Uzbekistan was signed in April 2017, during the visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news