Thailand showing interest in Turkmen energy sector

14 September 2018 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkmenistan eyes to electrify its railways
Turkmenistan 13:16
Turkmenistan diversifying national economy
Economy news 12:43
23rd International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan 2018"
Oil&Gas 11:43
Azerbaijan, Israel mull prospects of military co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 09:42
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Turkmenistan on state borders
Turkmenistan 13 September 16:58
Turkmenistan, Iran discuss partnership in field of energy and on Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 13 September 16:54
Latest
Turkmenistan eyes to electrify its railways
Turkmenistan 13:16
Azerbaijan sees inflow decrease of Turkish citizens looking for jobs
Economy news 13:11
Azerbaijan eyes to expand support to farmers
Economy news 13:05
Over 92,000 people get jobs in Turkey in August
Economy news 12:50
German EU Commissioner calls for French ECB president after Draghi
Europe 12:46
China says it opposes U.S. unilateral sanctions over funds for North Korea
China 12:43
Turkmenistan diversifying national economy
Economy news 12:43
Envoy: State of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan, Brazil is excellent
Politics 12:30
Iran's tomato, potato production marks decline over 5 months
Economy news 12:29