Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea

18 September 2018 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29
Kawasaki Heavy Industries implementing major project in Turkmenistan
Economy news 13:41
Mitsubishi exploring possibility of joint projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 13:20
Turkmenistan preparing investment program on socio-economic development
Economy news 10:00
Investment activity of private business growing in Turkmenistan
Economy news 17 September 15:36
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 14:42
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:34
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29
Azerbaijan to launch postal money orders in direction of three countries
ICT 14:28