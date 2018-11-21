Iran produces its first turbine with no fuel sensitivity

21 November 2018 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran talks on ensuring food security under US sanctions
Economy news 18:24
Number of returned bank cheques down in Iran
Economy news 17:36
Iran faces price hike for meat in domestic market
Finance 17:02
Fuel problem of Iranian airlines still remains unresolved
Iran 16:32
Iran's minister talks plan to re-issue fuel cards to stop smuggling
Oil&Gas 15:46
Iran ups steel products export
Economy news 15:12
Latest
Iran talks on ensuring food security under US sanctions
Economy news 18:24
Change in board of directors of Azerbaijan's Ansar Leasing
Finance 18:19
New military treaty to boost regional stability efforts of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey: expert
Politics 18:11
EY Azerbaijan participates in 3rd Banking Forum (PHOTO)
Business 18:10
The delegation of Turkmenistan arrives in Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 18:07
Number of returned bank cheques down in Iran
Economy news 17:36
Uzbekistan reveals weighted average export prices for fruits, vegetables (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:34
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 17:28
Azerbaijan plans to export domestically made cars abroad (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:23